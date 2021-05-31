The Patrick Star Show Teaser Trailer Released

✖

Nickelodeon has released the first sneak peek at The Patrick Star Show, the upcoming family sitcom starring Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) from SpongeBob SquarePants. The series also features the rest of his family as they are regularly drawn into Patrick’s whims and imagination. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the 13-episode series will debut this July on Nickelodeon. The Patrick Star Show is the second spinoff from SpongeBob SquarePants following Paramount+'s Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, and reveals young Patrick Star during his years living at home with his family hosting his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. You can watch the sneak peek below.

Bill Fagerbakke again lends his voice to Patrick Star, this time with the character as a young adult. New cast members join him: Tom Wilson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer (Rugrats) as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder (The Penguins of Madagascar) as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpat, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma. Additional cast members include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of The Patrick Star Show. Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, developed the series for television, and Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon oversaw the production.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year, expanding Nickelodeon’s kids-focused franchise. That expansion continues with more SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue’s Clues & You!, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Smurfs, and Transformers in the near future.

According to a press release, "Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number-one animated series on TV for the last 18 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in ViacomCBS Networks International history, seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every month. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends."

