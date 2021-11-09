Squid Game Finally Toppled on Netflix Top Ten by New Series

Though Squid Game continues to find itself near the top of the pack on Netflix, the wildly popular show is no longer atop the streamer’s Global Top TV list. According to Netflix metrics available on Monday, Arcane—the first League of Legends show—is now the most popular television series currently available on the streamer. Squid Game is then followed by Narcos: Mexico and You, while Maid rounds out the Top 5.

Also in the top ten are Dynasty, Big Mouth, Locke & Key, My Name, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. The news was first broken by What’s on Netflix, which keeps a running tally of the global popularity of both films and shows on the service.

To date, Squid Game has likely recorded $1 billion dollars in an “impact value” for Netflix, a metric the streamer uses to determine a show or movie’s monetary value. A second season has yet to be ordered, even though series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already been mulling over potential ideas.

“But there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man,” Dong-hyuk previously told THR.

He added, “So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers? And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”

Squid Game Season One is now streaming on Netflix.

