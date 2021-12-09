Squid Game Creator Drops Major Tease for Season 2’s Front Man

Even though Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season of Squid Game, we all know it’s happening. The Korean thriller broke all kinds of records for the streaming service and became its most-watched original launch in history. Squid Game is coming back. When it does, Gi-hun will return to the game for a second time, and we will learn even more about the underworld behind the competition. This means more will be revealed about Front Man, the mysterious figure from Season 1 that is likely now in charge of the entire operation.

There were hints in Season 1 that Front Man was actually a contestant in the game, and that his existence means he likely won his time around. Now he’s part of the company running the show. According to creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Front Man will take on a bigger role in Season 2, and his story will provide something of a road map for Gi-hun.

“I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations,” Hwang explained during a virtual panel hosted by EW. “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

“And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,” the creator continued. “Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

At the end of Season 1, Gi-hun prepares to travel to America to be with his family, but he learns that there are still more games going on, which means more struggling people are going to die. Instead of getting on a plane and putting the entire thing behind him, Gi-hun turns around and heads for the new edition of the game, hoping this time to make a more profound and lasting impact on the event.

