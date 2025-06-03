Squid Game Star Admits He’s Nervous About Fan Reaction to Show’s Ending

Squid Game will be coming to an end with its third and final season later this Summer, and the main star behind it all is nervous as to how fans will react to its grand finale. Squid Game kicked off a few years ago as one of the most popular series to ever make its debut with Netflix. It was such a massively popular hit that when the second season finally made its debut last year, it was even more watched than the first season. But now fans have been ready to see how it’s all going to come to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Squid Game Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger that saw Seung Gi-Hun’s rebellion against the game’s officials come to a violent end. Through promotional materials for the third season it’s been revealed that the games are immediately back on after everything that happened, and Gi-Hun is going to go through a lot more terror and pain before it’s all over. But as star Lee Jung-jae teased to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee himself is nervous about how fans will react to it all.

Netflix

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae is Worried About the End

“We are going to be releasing quite soon, I am very nervous,” Lee began. “I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what’s going to happen in season three, but all of us are more curious about how much you’re going to enjoy it. So I can’t wait, I’m very nervous.” There are a few reasons why Lee could be nervous about how fans are going to react to the ending, and a lot of them are surrounding the potential fates for each of the characters. That’s especially true for Lee’s Gi-Hun, who is not guaranteed to make it out alive this time around.

Seung Gi-Hun survived his first time in the deadly games and then committed himself to going back in somehow to try and save more people from their demise. It’s this mission above all that puts him directly in the crosshairs of those who run the games. He was kept alive as part of the Front Man’s extra game for him, but that’s only until Gi-Hun learns more about the Front Man and the games themselves. Once his purpose is served, Gi-Hun might be headed for his own death through sacrifice to save someone else.

Netflix

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

It won’t be too much longer before we see how it all comes to an end, however, as Squid Game Season 3 will be making its debut on June 27th with Netflix worldwide. Lee Jung-jae is only one of the returning cast members with also returning faces include Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yu-ri, Chae Kuk-hee, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, Jun Suk-ho, and Park Hee-soon.

Netflix begins to tease what’s coming in Squid Game‘s final season as such, “A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve.”

The synopsis continues with, “With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?”

HT – THR