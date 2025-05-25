Squid Game Creator Teases Season 3’s Big Baby Surprise

Squid Game Season 3 is finally coming to Netflix later this Summer, and the creator behind it all is setting up how important its baby surprise is going to be. As Squid Game prepares to release its final season later this June, fans got the first look at what to expect from the series’ final episodes with a special teaser trailer setting the stage for the final wave of deadly games. But there are bigger teases than that within this trailer as well as the final moments of the trailer reveal a mysterious baby’s crying. That could really only mean one thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kim Jun-hee (played by Jo Yu-ri in the series) was introduced in Squid Game Season 2 as a young soon to be mother who has been caught up in a terrible debt situation thanks to the baby’s father, Lee Myung-gi (Im Si-Wan), getting caught up in a cryptocurrency scam. The baby’s crying is likely teasing that Jun-hee is going to be having her baby at some point in the final episodes, and Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed to Entertainment Weekly that this is going to be much more important of an event than fans might expect.

Netflix

Squid Game Season 3 Will Feature a Surprise Birth

When asked about whether or not the baby crying in the Squid Game Season 3 trailer meant we’re going to see Jun-hee coming to term, Hwang explained, “You have [heard] the baby’s crying in the trailer, so people can expect that there could be a baby,” the creator stated. “This baby plays a very important role in season 3, not just for Jun-hee, but [also] for the fate of everyone inside. You can look forward to that.” In terms of what else is coming in the third season, the creator also teased some rather intense stuff heading into the finale.

“In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax,” Hwang revealed. “I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature.” As for how he selected the games themselves, “In season 1, we had lots of games like Tug of War that really utilized height and the fear that this height gives, but in the case of season 2, we didn’t have that element,” Hwang explained. “That is why in season 3, I decided to introduce games that could really infuse fear in people with sheer height.”

Netflix

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Squid Game Season 3 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on June 27th. Hwang also explained his approach to this final season and how it differs from the first two, “I wanted to take a slightly different approach — I wanted to focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era. I wanted to focus on how we can preserve our sense of humanity and how we should remain humans even amidst this intense competition. I try to pose that as a final question.”

With this in mind heading towards the grand finale, there are so many characters caught in the mix that they might not survive as fans are hoping for. Gi-Hun’s fate isn’t particularly safe either, so now it’s just a matter of figuring out how this baby will factor in the final episodes when they hit this June and whether or not it saves anyone from a potentially terrible fate otherwise.

HT – Entertainment Weekly