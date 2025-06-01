Squid Game Season 3 Drops New Trailer Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Play video

Squid Game is finally making its highly anticipated comeback with its final episodes later this Summer, and now Netflix is getting ready for the end with a new trailer ahead of Season 3’s premiere. Squid Game was one of the most popular original series to debut with Netflix in its history, Korean or otherwise. It was such a massive hit that a second season was not really a surprise, but the real surprise came with the announcement that the show would be coming to an end with a third and final season. Now launching a few months after, it’s time to get ready to see how it all ends.

Squid Game Season 2 released last December, and left fans on a massive cliffhanger that teased a rather dark fate for Gi-Hun and all those who tried to rebel against the games. The third season is finally hitting Netflix later this June, and Netflix dropped a cool new trailer for the final season as one of the many announcements made during the special TUDUM streaming event this year. You can check out the first full look at what to expect from Squid Game Season 3 in the video above.

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Squid Game Season 3 will be bringing it all to an end with Netflix on June 27th. This third season will serve as the final season of the series overall, and is teasing the end of Gi-Hun’s story after he tried to break into the deadly games a second time to turn it all on its head. But with his failed rebellion at the end of the second season, it’s been teased that it’s all going to get right back on track as the games will continue. These games might even be deadlier than they were before.

Squid Game Season 3 has done a lot to spread out its characters, and get fans invested in multiple people this time around. From experience with the first season, only one person is going to be able to survive in order to escape the games. Unless something happens that destroys the game before it’s too late, Gi-Hun just might be setting himself up for a terrible fate if he somehow makes it to the final round this time around as well. But there are so many variables that still need to be accounted for.

Why Does Squid Game End With Season 3?

As for why the final part of Squid Game’s story was chosen to be spread across two final seasons, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously opened up about his thought process when putting it all together, “When I first wrote the story of Seasons 2 and 3 it was one long story arc.” Elaborating further he stated, “And I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season…And so I wanted to have an adequate point where I could give closure as a second season and then move on with the third.”

With everything that happened during Squid Game Season 2, there is a lot of excitement building over how it could all possibly end. There’s no guarantee of safety for any of the characters involved, and that’s especially true for Gi-Hun. Because while it’s his story, there’s nothing saying he absolutely needs to survive until the finale. Especially when there are new characters with even more to lose.