Squid Game Creator Explains Why Season 2 Ends After That Shocking Cliffhanger

Warning! Major spoilers for Squid Game Season 2 to follow! Squid Game Season 2 brings its seven episode run to an end with a rather shocking cliffhanger, and the original creator behind it all explained why they decided to bring it to an end after Seong Gi-Hun’s biggest loss yet. Squid Game Season 2 made its highly anticipated return to Netflix with new episodes at the end of 2024, and has quickly broken records to become the most watched Netflix series ever within its first week of premiere. But it also comes to an end that leaves a ton of questions to answer heading into the grand finale.

Squid Game will be returning with its third and final season next year, and Season 2’s final episode sets this up with Gi-Hun losing his best friend, Jung-Bae. With The Front Man making his move and leaving the game to quash Gi-Hun’s attempt at a rebellion, his final message to Gi-Hun is to kill Jung-Bae right in front of him as consequences of his actions. It’s an emotional hit to Gi-Hun considering Jung-Bae has been a huge pillar of support, and Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained to Variety that he ended the season there because it was a closing point for this arc and sets up what’s to come next.

Squid Game Creator Explains That Season 2 Cliffhanger

When asked by Variety about why Squid Game Season 2 ends after Jung-Bae’s death, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he originally wrote all of this within a single, longer story arc with a greater span of episodes before splitting it in two, “When I first wrote the story of Seasons 2 and 3 it was one long story arc. And I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season.” So the creator needed a natural end point in between seasons, “And so I wanted to have an adequate point where I could give closure as a second season and then move on with the third.”

As Dong-hyuk details, Squid Game Season 2 is all about Gi-Hun’s attempts coming up in failure, “And when you look at Gi-hun’s story, all of his attempts that he puts in to stop the game: the first one being getting these mercenaries and trying to plant a tracking device, that goes to fail; the second attempt of trying to persuade people to vote so that they can leave the game, that goes to fail as well; and then the third and last attempt of bringing people together and causing the rebellion, it also all goes to fail.” And that failure leads to an even lower point for Gi-Hun as Season 2 ends, “So all of his failures lead to this heavy, heavy crisis of having to lose his very best friend, Jung-bae, at the hands of The Front Man.”

Squid Game Creator Has Big Plans for Gi-Hun in Season 3

As Squid Game’s creator further teases, Season 2 ended at this low point because it closes off one piece of Gi-Hun’s character arc and sets up what’s next, “And when you think about Gi-hun’s journey, I thought that that was an adequate moment to put a stop and give him a little bit of closure along that long story arc. And then from that moment on, in the third season, having that sense of huge guilt and sense of failure weighing heavily on him — how is Gi-hun going to carry on his mission? That’s the story that’ll further unfold.”

Squid Game Season 3 will be making its premiere some time later this year, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It’s also yet to be revealed how many episodes this final season will be, so there are still many questions about what to expect from this grand finale.

