Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Debuts First Look at Final Episodes

Squid Game will be returning to Netflix for its third and final season later this Summer, and the first trailer has been released for its final episodes. Squid Game is one of Netflix’s most popular television series currently streaming with the platform, and its success has been one surprise after another. Not only did the Korean drama series debut with an explosive first season that instantly made waves with fans around the world, but that success seemed to be even bigger with the second season of the series that finally released late last year. But now it’s all going to end.

Ahead of Squid Game’s second season, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared a special message with fans that confirmed that the show would be ending in two more seasons. The second season would kick off the climax of Gi-Hun’s story through his second attempt at the deadly survival game, and now it’s time for the final season to bring that story to an end later this Summer. The first trailer for Squid Game Season 3 gives fans the first look at its final episodes, and you can check it out in the video above.

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Squid Game Season 3 will be bringing it all to an end with Netflix on June 27th. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes the final season will be running for, but it will be picking up after that massive cliffhanger at the end of the second season. Surviving members of the cast will be returning for their respective roles in the final episodes, and it’s already been teased that the games will be kicking right back despite the attempt to stop them by Gi-Hun and the others. In fact, they are likely going to be taking a much different kind of shape now.

As for why Squid Game’s finale was spread across these final two seasons, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously opened up about his thought process, “When I first wrote the story of Seasons 2 and 3 it was one long story arc.” Elaborating further he stated, “And I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season…And so I wanted to have an adequate point where I could give closure as a second season and then move on with the third.”

How Is Squid Game Going to End?

As for how Squid Game is going to end, it’s likely that not everyone is going to make it out alive. The shift in format to the series in the second season allowed fans to get attached to even more characters than the first time around, so it’s going to hit even harder when many of them die before the grand finale. With the post-credits scene from Squid Game’s Season 2 finale teasing that the games were going to immediately continue despite Gi-Hun’s efforts, there’s going to be a lot more pain and loss before it ends.

There’s a good chance that Gi-Hun himself might be the only one to make it to the end of the season alive as he fights through another deadly game, but he’s not going to be as motivated to survive as someone who’s going through all of this the first time. He’s likely going to have to make an unthinkable choice, and that’s going to be the game that the Front Man keeps playing with Gi-Hun before the show can end. But we’ll see for ourselves later this Summer.