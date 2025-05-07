Squid Game Season 3 May Force Me to Watch One Tragic Matchup (And I’m Not Ready)

Squid Game’s second season finale was one of the biggest cliffhangers in the history of television, setting the stage for a massive conclusion Seong Gi-Hun’s current current life-or-death adventure and the series as a whole. In recent days, Netflix has released a new trailer hinting at what is to come in the grand finale and once again, no one is safe. Of the many conflicts that are sure to arise in the upcoming third season hitting the streaming service this summer, there is one that might be the most heart-wrenching. From the recent trailer, a mother-son conflict might be on the way and I don’t know if my heart can take it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest pairs of new characters introduced in Squid Game season two was the mother-son pairing, Geum-ja and Yong-sik. The mother and son joined the terrifying contest to help clear Yong-sik’s gambling debts, but the family had little idea about one another becoming a part of the game. While Geum-ja has been putting her life on the line time and again to help her son survive, the same couldn’t be said for Yong-sik. During one specific Squid Game contest, Mingle, the son left his mother to die in an effort to save his own life. While Geum-ja would survive, the cracks were beginning to show in the relationship between the two and it seems as though season three might turn the screws on the former bond.

The Doomed Mother And Son

Netflix

Thanks to the big twist of the second Squid Game we’ve seen so far, contestants can effectively vote to stop the contest at any time, though they would be sacrificing potential monetary gains in doing so. While the life-or-death contest we witnessed in season one only had one winner, it is possible that those who survive can bring their journey to an end though things aren’t looking good in this regard. We still don’t know what games will make up the third and final season but the odds of both Yong-sik and Geum-ja surviving aren’t looking good, especially considering they were barely able to survive the previous season.

In an interview with outlet Entertainment Weekly last year, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk discussed “This time around, I wanted to bring in an even closer pair and just having the Host look and observe, ‘How will they survive? How will they move on to each game?’ I thought that would be a very intriguing addition.” When it came to the pivotal moment that saw a son betray his mother, Dong-hyuk explained how the Mingle scene needed to be just right, “We shot this scene over, and over, and over again, take after take… And in my personal life, I am very distant from my own mom. My mom in reality is very ferocious and scary — we don’t have the type of relationship where we share our inner thoughts or feelings, so it was strange to have that on set and to be able to act in a way that these two people have that relationship. Doing that was difficult, being able to express that in a truthful way, because that isn’t actually my lived reality.”

A Mother And Son Divided

Play video

Squid Game, at its heart, is a commentary on our capitalistic society and how debt can destroy the lives of those who can’t find a way out of it. Even when it comes to families, the divide established by money can be a big one and luckily, the Netflix series has well-documented this fact in Yong-sik and Geum-ja. As the contestant pool dwindles, this conflict between the pair has been one of the most interesting parts of the previous season and we’re sure it will be the same in the upcoming return. Since we don’t expect either of these two contestants to be the ultimate victor, it appears like a foregone conclusion that the relationship is destined for heartbreak.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the life-or-death game’s grand finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Squid Game and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.