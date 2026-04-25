Star Trek DS9 Legend Addresses 2026’s Divisive Sisko Tribute Episode

Fans were sharply divided in their opinions regarding this character’s “comeback,” with some feeling that it honored him and his legacy as best it could, and others finding it a half-hearted attempt at nostalgia farming, completely missing the point of the character. And each group took to the internet to make their feelings known. But now a legend from Deep Space 9 is making his feelings about the tribute known as well, hopefully settling the debate once and for all.

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Episode 5 of the newest (and also hotly debated) Star Trek series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, centered on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, placing beloved character, Sisko, right in the middle—sort of. The episode focuses on SAM (Kerrice Brooks) as she investigates the disappearance of Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) and his life as the Emissary of the Prophets of Bajor. Episode 5 also brought back Cirroc Lofton as Jake Sisko, Benjamin’s son, and Tawny Newsome as Professor Illa, the newest Dax host. And while Starfleet Academy found itself targeted by hate campaigns, with its most recent season now slated to be its last, the episode that brought some closure to Deep Space 9 is one of its most highly regarded.

Those Closest to the Story Appreciate the Closure—Despite What Some Fans Think

When asked how he felt about the episode and the reveal that Benjamin Sisko never actually returned to his family, Armin Shimmerman, who played Quark, said to ScreenRant, “I have seen it. I was incredibly taken with it. Lovely to see Cirroc as his character. Not as a young man anymore. He’s still a young man, but not as young… It was very flattering. And, of course, Tawny was playing a character called Dax, and I understand that she’s a big fan of Terry Farrell’s character Dax.” He went on to further elaborate, saying, “So, it was very flattering. It was lovely. I have nothing but good things to say about that [episode]. And, because our show was always the red-headed stepchild of the franchise, it was very nice to be flattered that way.”

Despite what some of the more vocal haters had to say, it was never a secret that Avery Brooks would not be returning to his role as Sisko, having retired from acting years ago and declining to make further appearances. Knowing that Sisko was still watching over his son, albeit from a distance, was more than fans could have hoped for before Starfleet Academy made any kind of reunion a possibility—the inclusion of Brooks’ voice as he read a poem he wrote was simply the cherry on top of a gift that the fandom almost never received.

What are your thoughts on how Starfleet Academy handled Sisko’s return? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.