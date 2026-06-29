Dexter: Resurrection Confirms Return of Surprising Character for Season 2 (And It Raises a Marvel Question)

When it comes to death in the Dexter universe, it isn’t always forever. Dexter Morgan himself technically came back after a seemingly fatal gunshot wound at the end of Dexter: New Blood and we’ve seen plenty of deceased characters return as manifestations of Dexter’s mind as well, figures like Harry Morgan, Debra Morgan, the Trinity Killer, and more. Now, casting news for Dexter: Resurrection’s second season is seeing the return of a fan-favorite star and considering the fate of their character in season one, we have some big questions about what it means.

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According to Deadline, Krysten Ritter will return as a guest star for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection for Paramount+. While who Ritter is playing in the upcoming season is said to be under wraps, Ritter played Mia, aka the serial killer Lady Vengeance in season one. Mia ended up killed while in jail in season one which, under ordinary circumstances would suggest that is the end of the line for the character. However, this is the Dexter universe and we’ve seen some surprising twists and shocking turns before, including twins so it’s anyone’s guess how this will play out. We could be dealing with another twin situation (it’s happened before), a flashback, or potentially something different altogether. We’ll just have to wait and see. Production on the season kicked off in April and is currently underway in New York City.

Ritter’s Dexter: Resurrection Return Poses Some Big Questions For Her Marvel Return As Well

While we have some big questions about who Ritter will be playing in her return to Dexter: Resurrection and, should she be returning as Mia why that is, this casting update also opens up some questions about another character return for the actor, just on the Marvel side of things. Ritter is set to return as Jessica Jones for the third season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is exciting on its own but with everything looking like the season will also see a Defenders reunion, that excitement is only getting higher. However, Dexter: Resurrection and Daredevil: Born Again are both filming in New York right now. With both series in production, this could suggest a logistical issue in terms of Ritter’s involvement in either series.

So, what does it mean? On the Marvel side, it may actually mean very little. Work on Daredevil: Born Again season three largely kicked off in March of this year and was roughly expected to wrap up sometime in early July. However, production on season two of Dexter: Resurrection is expected to run through the summer which means that there will be very little overlap between the two shows. Additionally, Ritter’s role for Dexter is noted as being a guest starring role which implies that she may not need to be on set for an extended period of time. This ultimately means that there could be no interference between the two roles—which is good news for Marvel fans and Dexter fans alike.

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