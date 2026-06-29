2 Years Later, HBO Finally Releases House of the Dragon’s Real Season 2 Finale

House of the Dragon Season 2 did a good job of building to the Battle of the Gullet, and then… it ended. The finale left things on the precipice of battle, and it was one major reason why some sections of the audience were left unhappy with the show’s sophomore outing. After all, it had been promised that the second season would be where the real war started, after the death of Lucerys Velaryon at the end of Season 1, and while we did get the Battle at Rook’s Rest, it wasn’t enough to meet expectations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That brings us to Season 3, which wasted no time in getting down to business and righting those wrongs. The first episode, “Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood,” finally delivered on the Battle of the Gullet after a two-year wait, and it was certainly as epic as hoped. What’s more, it would have major consequences, with Jacaerys Velaryon dead by the end of it. I’ve seen it said that should have been the finale of Season 2, but I disagree: Season 3, Episode 2 is clearly what the real ending should have been. Warning: SPOILERS ahead.

The Battle Of The Gullet Wouldn’t Have Been The Right Season Finale

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2 was originally supposed to have 10 episodes, before it was reported [via Deadline] in March 2023 that it had been reduced to eight. At the time, though it was speculated that it could be due to cost-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery, the trade reported a spokesperson had told them it was story-driven. Later, writer and executive producer Sarah Hess told EW, “It wasn’t really our choice.”

Regardless of the reason, what’s long been clear is that the Battle of the Gullet was supposed to take place in Season 2, and then got pushed back. That ended up having some advantages, allowing more time to get it right, and the result speaks for itself in that regard. But while that would have made more sense story-wise in the second season, it wouldn’t have worked as the season finale. Wrapping things up on a major battle has never been the Game of Thrones franchise’s style, and instead this would have been perfect as a classic Episode 9 in a 10 episode season, like “Blackwater,” “Watchers on the Wall,” and “Battle of the Bastards.”

That’d be a fantastic penultimate episode, but leave too much hanging for a finale: after Alicent’s message to Rhaenyra in Episode 8, there’s not enough follow-up on that to round out the season. Likewise, Rhaenyra is the one at the center of this story. As important as Jacaerys is, and as sad as his death is, having a final installment conclude on his death isn’t logical for that presentation. Of course, if it had been part of Season 2, then they could have done things differently, but you still want the impact of his death at the end of an episode, just not the last episode.

House Of The Dragon Season 3, Episode 2 Should’ve Been The Season 2 Finale

Image via HBO

That brings us to Season 3, Episode 2, then, which has some of that classic wrap-up after the battle that Game of Thrones season finales did so well. There’s a lot of fallout from the Gullet: the failure of the dragonseeds, the survival of Corlys Velaryon and his interactions with Alyn and Addam, and the grief over Jace’s death felt by Rhaenyra, which then leads into her taking King’s Landing, itself a major storyline, if not a huge set piece in the same way the preceding battle is (despite the involvement of multiple dragons).

It works well in Season 3 as is, but would flow even better if this were happening at the end of Season 2, while making that season a lot more cohesive, rather than it feeling unfinished (and thus, to some, unsatisfying) by the time the credits roll for the last time. It provides us with a much greater sense of payoff than the one we were last with, both narratively and emotionally, as we’re left on Rhaenyra finally claiming the Iron Throne. The death of Otto Hightower, and Rhaenyra’s actions in those final moments, would be incredible to end on: she has what she wanted, but look at how much it cost, and ask just how much it has changed her.

Play video

Having seen the third and fourth episodes of Season 3 already, without getting into spoilers, I think they’d work very well as the beginning of a new season, setting up what’s to come. This would also give the events to come in the episodes after that more room to breathe: if we look at Episodes 1 and 2 as being leftovers from the second season, then the “real” Season 3 is technically only six episodes, and it’s going to have to cram a lot in. That could and should still work – again, this is a very strong season anyway – but it could have been even better with 10 episode seasons each time, a lesson that this franchise really ought to have been learned after Game of Thrones Seasons 7 and 8.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 release at 9 pm ET on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!