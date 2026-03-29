Star Trek Fans Slam Paramount For Rejecting the Perfect Star Trek Show Pitch

As all fans are currently painfully aware, Star Trek‘s future remains somewhat without shape. We know Paramount has vowed to prioritize the franchise, and that there’s a brand new movie on the way, but aside from wrapping up a few seasons for already canceled shows, there are no Star Trek shows in active production. With Starfleet Academy‘s cancellation (at the end of the forthcoming second season), it feels a lot like the Alex Kurtzman era of Trek is over. When the dust settles, the era might be more defined by discourse around the shows than the shows themselves. And a new update on a lost project has kicked off even more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fresh from the release of the excellent Project Hail Mary – which will rank alongside the best sci-fis of the decade when it ends – author Andy Weir has just revealed incredibly frustrating news. He spoke on a podcast alongside the movie’s release and revealed that he had pitched a Star Trek show to Kurtzman and Paramount, and had been rejected:

“I pitched a Star Trek show to Paramount, and I was in Zoom with the showrunners with all the shows and spent a lot of time talking to [executive producer Alex Kurtzman]. I don’t like a lot of the new Trek. He, as a person, is a really nice guy. But at the same time, those shows are sh*t. He is a nice guy. But they didn’t accept my pitch so, you know, f*ck ’em.”

Naturally, a fairly significant number of Star Trek fans are not taking the news well. On Reddit, one fan notes it’s “hilarious how dedicated Paramount is to keeping people who love Star Trek away from making Star Trek” while another says the studio “should get down on their knees and thank the heavens that Andy Weir wants to make Star Trek” at all. A lot of the sentiment reads quite simply:

Comment

byu/Site-Staff from discussion

inStar_Trek_

Andy Weir’s Lost Star Trek Show Inspires Debate

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Weir does seem to hold something of a grudge, as the quote above reveals, and a lot of the fandom conversation around his comments echo that sentiment. And that’s particularly interesting to consider when you realize his “those shows are sh*t” comments don’t align with his own praise of several Kurtzman-era Star Trek shows:

“I’ll give you my opinion and I’m just a consumer. I like Strange New Worlds. I think it’s pretty good. I didn’t hate Enterprise. I thought it was kind of weird. Lower Decks I thought was entertaining and fun. All the others, they can go.”

So… just Discovery and Prodigy then? Weird is a fan, clearly, and his approach to making science accessible is absolutely something that could shepherd in a new era of Star Trek. He has a great knack for writing humanist propaganda into his sci-fi, and Star Trek has always done the same of its heroes (even the non-human ones). There are, of course, voices of dissent: one Redditor says “Unless he can delegate writing a human woman to another writer, pass.” And another actually questions whether his style would suit Star Trek:

Comment

byu/Accomplished-Head449 from discussion

instartrek

Both comments reflect wider discussions – a lot of which is focused on the perceived failure of Artemis to hit the heights of The Martian and Project Hail Mary. And it’s important to consider these voices in the discussion, but I can’t help but worry that Star Trek failed its fans by not at least advancing the pitch to a pilot. Perhaps the new regime at Paramount might revisit?

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!