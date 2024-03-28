Star Trek Addresses Section 31 Sequel, Picard Movie Possibilities

The Star Trek Universe is continuing to soar to new heights, with a number of significant stories being told in movies, television, and beyond. The franchise is now branching out into TV movies, beginning with the long-awaited Star Trek: Section 31 led by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. Before Section 31 even makes its debut on Paramount+, those involved with the franchise are already hinting at what installments could be in the pipeline. According to a new report from Variety, Yeoh has confirmed that she wants to do a sequel to Section 31 if the first film is successful. Additionally, Star Trek Universe head Alex Kurtzman is reportedly already exploring more TV movie opportunities, which could include a possible Picard follow-up.

These TV movie projects would join a new prequel movie that is in the works, written by Just Beyond's Seth Grahame-Smith and directed by Star Wars: Andor's Toby Haynes, as well as Star Trek 4, which is reportedly being written by The Flight Attendant's Steve Yockey.

What Is Section 31 About?

In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, and must face the sins of her past. Star Trek: Section 31 is directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi with a script from Craig Sweeny. The cast of the film also includes Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao.

"You cannot create new fans to the exclusion of old fans," Kurtzman explained. "You must serve your primary fan base first and you must keep them happy. That is one of the most important steps to building new fans."

"It was always my goal to deliver an entertaining experience that is true to the universe but appeals to newcomers," Section 31 screenwriter Craig Sweeny added. "I wanted a low barrier of entry so that anybody could enjoy it."

Is Star Trek 4 in the Works?

The long-awaited Star Trek 4, which would reunite the cast of the "Kelvin timeline" of Bad Robot's movies including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana, is reportedly still in the works as well and remains in active development. This comes after Pine told ComicBook.com late last year that he had not heard of any updates on the film. Star Trek 4 has been in the works for several years now, with the previous versions of the script from Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires, working off of a draft from Lindsey Anderson Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

"I wrote a couple drafts of that before I had to leave for Pet Sematary. And it was originally, the seed of the idea came from J.J. himself, who's such a creatively generous person, and it was amazing collaborating with him," Anderson Beer shared with ComicBook.com of leaving Star Trek 4. "And it was very sad to leave our Zoom sessions to focus on [Pet Sematary: Bloodlines], but this was my baby, so I had to prioritize."

Would you want to see a Star Trek: Section 31 sequel or a Star Trek: Picard spinoff movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!