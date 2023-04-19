Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Target Release Window Reportedly Revealed

The latest series set in the Stark Trek franchise will likely begin filming within the next year. According to a new trade report (via The Hollywood Reporter), Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is currently on track to begin filming early next year. That means the series will likely begin airing on Paramount+ at some point in 2025.

Little is known about the series other than the fact it will be produced by de facto Star Trek boss Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Both Kurtzman and Landau will serve as co-showrunners of the live-action series.

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves," the duo said in a statement earlier this year. "The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!"

Starfleet Academy is the third live-action Star Trek show in development at Paramount+, with the other two being Strange New Worlds and Discovery, which will airs its final season around the time Starfleet Academy production begins.

Paramount+'s full synopsis for the upcoming series can be found below: