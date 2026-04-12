Star Trek’s Future is On Hold, but These 2026 New Releases are Perfect for Old School Fans

For the first time in years, there are no Star Trek television series in the works, but that does not meant fans won’t find something new to dig into this year. The first thing that happened this year was that Paramount chose to cancel Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and the upcoming second season will be its last. Second, the series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will also end after a fifth season, which should arrive next year. While there are rumors of a spinoff Star Trek: Year One series that will follow Strange New Worlds, it has not been greenlit, and for now, nothing is coming new for Star Trek to TV or the movies.

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While nothing new is being developed for Star Trek on TV or the movies, Trek Core reports there are some great books coming out for old-school fans of the franchise. These include The Peacemakers by Una McCormack and the first of a two-volume retrospective series called Star Trek: The Original Voyages – A Visual History by Kyle Newman and Jeff Bond.

Why These Star Trek Books Are Perfect For Old-School Fans

Image Courtesy of Pocket Books & Ten Speed Press

The first book is a fiction novel. The Peacemakers is a new Star Trek: Deep Space Nine novel by Una McCormack which will focus on Jake Sisko. The story starts up five years since the Dominion War ended and Jake is back on Earth and has been writing a book about his experiences and the fall of the Dominion. However, with both the Starfleet and the Bajoran people wanting a piece of him, he learns some rumors about both Starfleet and his father’s past actions that could ruin his entire life. When he heads out on an archeological tour to get away, the murders begin. The Peacemakers comes out on November 17.

The second book is a massive retrospective that is the first of a two-book series. Star Trek: The Original Voyages — A Visual History is a 416-page hardback book that has hundreds of rare images and is a tribute to the franchise’s “television, film, novels, comic books, video games, merchandise, and more.” The release is timed for Star Trek’s 60th anniversary, and will go on sale on November 10. The second book will come out in 2027.

These also aren’t the only books coming out for old-school Star Trek fans in 2026. a new Star Trek: Picard novel called To Defy Fate by Dayton Ward is coming out on April 28. It features Jean-Luc Picard and Beverly Crusher when they are surprised by the appearance of Wesley Crusher, who can now travel through space and time and he warns them that something bad is coming. There is also the Art of Star Trek: Lower Decks animation book arriving on May 5.

Star Trek Archives: 100 Artifacts and Stories from the Final Frontier is available for preorder and goes on sale on August 18. This book includes a look at 100 of the objects and stories from the franchise’s long history. Also, the latest movie retrospective book arrives on September 1 with Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – The Making of the Classic Film.

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