One of the Best Star Wars TV Shows Is Now Streaming Free

One of the very best Star Wars TV shows is now streaming for free, courtesy of the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. Consequently, this gives Star Wars fans another option to stream the Star Wars show beyond a Disney+ subscription. That said, whether all four seasons and 75 episodes of the Star Wars show will be uploaded for free to YouTube, remains to be seen, but the first episode was added last Friday, followed by the second episode today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Star Wars show in question is none other than Star Wars Rebels from the minds of Simon Kinberg, Carrie Beck, and Dave Filoni. The show, for those unfamiliar with it, takes place 14 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with the aim of progressing the narrative up until Star Wars: A New Hope. Meanwhile, its storyline was revived and continued in 2023 via the live-action Disney+ series, Star Wars: Ahsoka.

While you won’t find many claiming Star Wars Rebels is the apex of the Star Wars franchise, it is considered to be one of the better TV shows produced in the history of Star Wars. This is perhaps most evident by its 98% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, its audience score is a bit lower than this at 85%.

“It is a dark time in the galaxy as the Galactic Empire continues to tighten its grip on the people through oppression and fear, compelling a few brave individuals to band together in resistance,” reads an official pitch of the TV show for those unfamiliar with it. “The motley crew of the starship Ghost stands up for those who cannot fight for themselves, providing the spark to ignite a rebellion.”

Play video

What Disney’s end goal is with this, we don’t know. It is presumably to suck Star Wars fans into the show, and eventually into Disney+ as a result. However, after seven days, the first episode only has 20,000 views, a respectable return but surely not the splash Disney would have hoped for. Meanwhile, the comments are turned off on each upload, so it’s hard to gauge how intense the interest is of those checking it out.

For all of our previous and extensive Star Wars coverage — including all of the latest Star Wars news, all of the latest Star Wars rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Star Wars deals — click here.