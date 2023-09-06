Star Wars: Ahsoka: The World Between Worlds Explained

The end of Star Wars: Ahsoka's fourth episode returned to one of Star Wars' most controversial elements, a realm called "The World Between Worlds." SPOILERS follow for Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4, "Part Four: Fallen Jedi." In the episode, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren catch up with Morgan Elsbeth, who is enacting her plan to find Grand Admiral Thrawn. After dispatching Marrok, Ahsoka leaves Sabine to deal with Shin Hati. Ahsoka finds the map to Thrawn, but Baylon Skoll is standing guard.

Ahsoka and Baylon duel. Baylon ultimately forces Ahsoka off of a cliffside and into the rocky ocean waters below. But Ahsoka awakens in a strange realm. She awakes on a star-strewn path and hears her former master's voice. She turns and finds Anakin Skywalker standing before her as the episode ends. This is the World Between Worlds.

Where is Ahsoka at the end of Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4?

In Star Wars, The World Between Worlds is a plane within the Force that is a nexus of time and space, presenting as a dark space full of glowing doors and pathways. The World Between Worlds first appeared in Star Wars Rebels. In Star Wars Rebels' second season finale, Ahsoka battled Darth Vader, discovering the truth about the Sith Lord's identity. Ahsoka and Vader were seemingly buried after an explosion collapsed the temple where their duel occurred.

However, the World Between Worlds allows those within it to travel through time. Ezra discovered an entrance to the World Between Worlds hidden in a Jedi temple on Lothal. He entered the World Between Worlds and found a portal leading to the moment of Ahsoka's duel with Vader. He used that portal to reach out to Ahsoka and pull her away before the temple collapsed, saving her and allowing her to return to life.

What will Ahsoka do in the World Between Worlds?

The World Between Worlds stretching between different points in time likely explains how Ahsoka meets with Anakin years after Darth Vader died aboard the second Death Star. It's unclear how either of them wound up in the World Between Worlds since one previously needed to find an entryway into the realm to reach it.

What happens next is another question. The ability to travel to different points in time is tempting. In Star Wars Rebels, after rescuing Ezra Bridger wanted to use the World Between Worlds to rescue his master, Kanan Jarrus. Ahsoka cautioned him against it, reminding him that Kanan's sacrifice was the only reason they were all still alive. Will Ahsoka heed that same advice or try to save her master from his fate?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.