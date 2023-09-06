Star Wars: Ahsoka Sets Up Darth Vader's Return With Major Twist

We're now halfway through the journey of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and it has been making a lot of interesting narrative decisions in the Star Wars universe. The live-action series chronicles the ongoing adventures of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who has remained a fan-favorite ever since her debut as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This week's episode of Ahsoka leaned more heavily into her and Anakin's past — leading to a reveal that fans had to see to believe. Obviously, spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Fallen Jedi", lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode furthered Ahsoka and Sabine's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) search for the map to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) before Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) can utilize it first. Across the episode, Ahsoka and Sabine duel with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) in an attempt to stop Morgan from fully accessing the coordinates to Thrawn. In the culmination of the fight, Ahsoka gets pushed off of a cliff by Baylan — and by the end of the episode, we discover her fate. Ahsoka has woken up in the World Between Worlds, and is greeted by none other than Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who is a spitting image of his Prequel-era days. Anakin tells Ahsoka that he's shocked she joined him in this void already, just as the Darth Vader theme can be heard in the background.

How Will Anakin Fit Into Star Wars: Ahsoka?

It has been rumored that Christensen would be reprising his role as Anakin in Ahsoka, but fans were uncertain of how that would work, given the fact that Anakin had already transformed into Darth Vader and died years before the events of the series. Now, it seems like the World Between Worlds — a mystical plane outside of time and place that links all moments in the Star Wars galaxy together — proves to be the key. Created for Star Wars: Rebels, The World Between Worlds has become one of the most controversial additions to the lore of Star Wars, providing a way to access prior moments in time — something that Ezra Bridger used to save Ahsoka during the events of that series.

While we'll have to wait and see exactly how the World Between Worlds adds to Ahsoka and Anakin's story — and whether or not it can change existing moments from their pasts, or just cause them to relive them. But either way, the void provided an opportunity for fans to finally see the two characters meet in live-action.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

