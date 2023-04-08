Star Wars Exec Says "Never Say Never" About Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Star Wars Celebration is currently in full swing in Europe, and the first two days of the con have featured lots of exciting news about the beloved franchise. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has been in attendance and spoke with ComicBook.com about the upcoming return of Daisy Ridley as Rey and how she chooses which Star Wars movies to make. During the event, Kennedy also talked to Variety about the possibility of a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show debuted last year and featured the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor in the titular role. While the show was originally meant to be a limited series, Kennedy isn't counting out the possibility of another season.

"That is not an active development," Kennedy explained. "But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

Will Ewan McGregor Play Obi-Wan Kenobi Again?

Despite Obi-Wan Kenobi being billed as a one-season limited series, McGregor is hopeful he might return to the character. "I was so happy to do it again, and so happy to work with Hayden again," McGregor said during a virtual conversation on the Disney Studios Awards website. "I hope we get the chance to do it again."

"In the old days, I would joke about, 'There must be a good story to tell between Episode III and VI.' But, it's true. I always felt that there was," McGregor said. "I feel like [series director] Deborah Chow found it and absolutely nailed it ... just found the story that we wanted to see between the last one that we did and first that was done in [1977]."

What Is Obi-Wan Kenobi About?

Disney+ describes the series as follows, "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." In addition to McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi saw the return of Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse). In his mission to protect a young princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the Empire, Obi-Wan encountered such characters as the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), con man Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani), and the Jedi-smuggling Tala Durit (Indira Varma).

