Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 1 & 2 Spoilers Discussion Podcast

In this ComicBook Nation BONUS ROUND episode, we recap the two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka in Full SPOILERS, breaking down Episodes 1 and 2, and all those important Star Wars Rebels connections.

Ahsoka Review

In his official review of Star Wars: Ahsoka, ComicBook.com critic Jamie Lovett had the following to say:

It’s a series that will appeal most to those who most love to immerse themselves in the expanded Star Wars universe, but that doesn’t mean it can’t appeal to patient newcomers. As the former, I may fall into the most easily targeted audience, and despite my criticisms, I still find myself eager to see the next episodes. Hopefully, the flaws in these episodes prove to be shaky first steps, and, having left Lothal behind, Ahsoka can fully right its ship and live up to its considerable potential. Rating: 3.5 out of 5

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

