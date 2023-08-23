Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 1 & 2 Spoilers Discussion Podcast

In this ComicBook Nation BONUS ROUND episode, we recap the two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka in Full SPOILERS, breaking down Episodes 1 and 2, and all those important Star Wars Rebels connections.
Ahsoka Review
In his official review of Star Wars: Ahsoka, ComicBook.com critic Jamie Lovett had the following to say:
It’s a series that will appeal most to those who most love to immerse themselves in the expanded Star Wars universe, but that doesn’t mean it can’t appeal to patient newcomers. As the former, I may fall into the most easily targeted audience, and despite my criticisms, I still find myself eager to see the next episodes. Hopefully, the flaws in these episodes prove to be shaky first steps, and, having left Lothal behind, Ahsoka can fully right its ship and live up to its considerable potential.
Rating: 3.5 out of 5
What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?
Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm’s creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
