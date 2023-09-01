Star Wars: Ahsoka Video Features In-Depth Look at New Lightsabers

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now three episodes deep on Disney+, and the series has brought multiple animated characters to life in addition to creating new characters for the franchise. The series features many lightsaber-wielding characters, in fact, it marks the first time fans have ever seen two women battle with the iconic weapons in live-action. The show sees Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) wielding her white duel sabers from the animated shows, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) dons the green saber that once belonged to Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), villains Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) have orange sabers, while the mysterious Marrok has a spinning double-sided red saber. Today, the official account for Star Wars shared a closer look at all of the characters' lightsaber hilts.

"'An elegant weapon for a more civilized age.' #Ahsoka now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars captioned the prop-focused video. You can check it out below:

Remembering Ray Stevenson:

Sadly, Ashoka actor Ray Stevenson passed away earlier this year at age 58. Sakhno's interview with EW took place before her co-star's passing, and they actually were both present for the conversation. "Ray would constantly make noises," Sakhno laughed before turning to Stevenson. "I remember the first scene that we were filming, you came up with a song for Shin. I can't say too much of the scene itself, but Ray would just constantly walk around like, 'Who let the Shin out? Who, who, who...?'"

After the news of Stevenson's death was announced, Dawson paid tribute to him on Instagram. "Sharing in grief with you all," Dawson wrote. "What a Ray of light. Been calling cast/crew & the rest of my family to say how much I love them. Let this be your reminder to love on your people's in real time while you can. Ray was so vivacious & unbelievably present & vibrant. He truly lived!!!"

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

