Star Wars: Andor Fans Celebrate Diego Luna's Birthday
Andor star Diego Luna's birthday is here and Star Wars fans are in the mood to celebrate. The 43-year-old star had quite the year with the premiere of his Disney+ series. According to a lot of fans on social media, Cassian Andor's show was the best Star Wars TV produced by Disney in quite some time. For now, all eyes are on whatever's going to happen in Season 2. It might have taken a while, but the fandom got around to watching all of the series and expressing their thankfulness that the show even exists. One of the big compliments that you could give Luna is that his character is clearly evolving as things go along. Comicbook.com had the chance to catch up with the star in September, he seemed to know that they would have a good show on their hands.
Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to our favorite Rebel agent, @diegoluna_! We hope you have a nice relaxing day on Niamos, without any Imperial hassle!#starwars #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/OoLrFpmdDs— Wookieepedia🫐 (@WookOfficial) December 29, 2022
"[Andor] talks about being part of this fight since he was six years old in Rogue One. He talks about a very dark past. He talks about doing terrible stuff for the Rebellion. We're gonna get to know what he means, you know? The writing of Tony Gilroy is really interesting and complex. And I don't think people actually know exactly what I'm talking about. Like, I didn't either. When I read the material and his pitch and his ideas, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing.' It's, it's in essence, it's what I had in mind when I was playing the role, but obviously how it happens and the specificity and the context is just very rich and exciting to watch."
Did you love having Luna's character back? Let us know down in the comments!
Need to watch Andor again just to see Diego Luna pic.twitter.com/gXjFMaz1d9— Nancy (@Wtfnancyison) December 20, 2022
Happy Birthday to our Cassian Andor himself Diego Luna😁😁🙏🙏❤️❤️🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/4rnwfTd0vK— Mariam Skywalker (@MariamSkywalker) December 29, 2022
Diego Luna and it’s TOMORROW https://t.co/WVeNMzZKz9 pic.twitter.com/PmR5YqjhLD— Kevin Buist (@KevinBuist) December 29, 2022
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DIEGO LUNA WHO TURNS 43 TODAY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LBlfdzrSfj— Dante | re2 (@xyznvv) December 29, 2022
happy birthday diego luna, the actual loml, the cutest grown up kid ever. love you forever <33 pic.twitter.com/mGBBLRVV9f— anne🜃 (@seoulofmischief) December 29, 2022
happy birthday diego luna pic.twitter.com/Nc7qb8p1M3— 𝑔𝒶𝒷 (@kenobitrinity) December 29, 2022
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIEGO LUNA THANK YOU FOR SAVING MY LIFE IN 2022 I’M SO SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/53nfrebdeC— ridz (@filmkirbys) December 29, 2022
happy birthday, @diegoluna_! today he turns 43 years old. pic.twitter.com/Na0ZuUjQYF— best of diego luna 🎉 (@diegolunadaily) December 29, 2022