Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna Gives Surprising Season 2 Update

Star Wars fans still have to wait quite a while to see the second season of Andor, but that doesn't mean that work on the series isn't happening. In fact, principal photography on the hit Disney+ show's sophomore outing is nearly complete. Series lead Diego Luna confirmed as much on the red carpet at this year's Emmys on Monday night.

"The good thing about Andor is we know it has an ending. It's nice to work knowing there's an ending. You can aim for something," Luna told Variety at the annual gala. "I have seven days [left to shoot]. Tomorrow I'm flying back to London and we're finishing this. The first season we shot under very hard circumstances with the pandemic and now the strikes this time. The party's going to be worth it."

According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy, the show's second set of episodes are just as harrowing as the first, so fans will be able to expect a similar tone and vibe when they return to series sometime in 2025.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

The first season of Andor is now streaming on Disney+ while the second season has yet to set a release date.

