Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ Premiere Streaming Numbers on Par With Andor

It has been nearly a week since Star Wars: Ahsoka premiered on Disney+, and it looks like it has already become a hit. According to newly-released numbers from Samba TV, the first episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka drew in 1.2 million U.S. households in the first six days of its debut, while the second episode earned 956,000 U.S. households. The numbers for the first episode are on par with the premiere of Star Wars: Andor, which drew 1.2 million in September of 2022.

However, Ahsoka is not the highest-performing premiere in the grand narrative of Star Wars Disney+ shows, with Obi-Wan Kenobi earning 2.4 million, and the Season 3 of The Mandalorian earning 1.7 million.

The latest new #StarWars series, #Ahsoka finally hit screens with 1.2M US households watching over its first six days. This is similar to viewership of #Andor's premiere season and slightly lower than #TheMandalorian's third season premiere over its first six days.… pic.twitter.com/ymspRP15Es — Samba TV (@samba_tv) August 28, 2023

How Many Episodes Will Star Wars: Ahsoka Have?

As Disney+ has already confirmed, Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to be eight episodes. The series is also expected to have slightly-longer episodes than its sister series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"That's an interesting question. I would say it's pretty relative when you do this kind of work," Filoni shared in a recent interview with Collider. "One thing Jon [Favreau] and I are very adamant about is we try to cut it down and strip it down to keep it moving. It's definitely a faster and more intense rule than George [Lucas] has. My episodes have actually started pretty long, you know, because I wrote them all, so they are a little different. Probably, relative to other stuff that I've written and done, like the episode 'The Jedi.' If it's gotta be tight and fast because I need the action to work, it's gonna be shorter, but I would say they are in the same range as The Mandalorian episodes... Maybe on average a little longer, but I honestly I don't know where they are right now, in the most recent cuts that I've done, but I would say it's in the same range."

What Will Star Wars: Ahsoka Be About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

How did you feel about the first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesday nights. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

