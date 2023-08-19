Star Wars: Andor Composer Wrote a Different Main Theme For Each Episode

Lucasfilm released one of the highest-rated series of the year in 2022 with Star Wars: Andor, and fans loved every second of it. Andor is one of the highest-rated Star Wars projects ever and is the highest-rated live-action series from the studio. Andor is currently in production on the second and final season of the series, and it recently received many Emmy nominations. The theme for Andor is arguably one of the most iconic aspects of the series, and it was composed by Nicholas Britell who is revealing a pretty cool detail about the score.

Star Wars: Andor Composer Wrote a Main Theme for Every Episode

In a new interview with TheWrap, Nicholas Britell makes a major reveal about his score for Star Wars: Andor that should delight fans. Britell revealed that he wrote a different main score for every episode.

"I had tried a few different ideas of how to orchestrate the main theme," Britell revealed, "and I remember saying, 'Tony, what if we didn't have to choose? What if we did all these ideas?' We had the insane idea of doing 12 different evolutions of the theme, one for each episode, which was its own massive undertaking. By the time I got to Episode 9, I was like, 'Wow, did I really say we were going to do 12 different main titles?'"

What is Star Wars: Andor About?

Here's how Disney+ and Lucasfilm describes Andor: "The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Andor features a cast that includes Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bex Caleen, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syrik Karn and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Andor Season 1 is exclusively streaming on Disney+. The second season of Andor is still in production without some members of its cast due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of the Star Wars: Andor as we learn it.

