Andor: Diego Luna Says Star Wars Series Is the Last Time He'll Play Cassian

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was not the end of Cassian Andor, the Rebel spy who dies in the film's final moments on a mission to steal the Empire's Death Star plans before the start of A New Hope. For actor Diego Luna, who reprises his role in the prequel to the prequel, Disney+ series Andor will be the end of Cassian — or at least the last time Luna, 42, plays one of the Rebellion's most legendary heroes. After a total of 24 episodes spanning two seasons (the latter of which won't stream until 2024), Luna will be leaving a galaxy far, far away.

"For me, this is it," Luna confirmed with EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "It's a beautiful journey now that I have 24 episodes, 24 shorter films, to tell the story of where Cassian comes from and how he got to be the man we met in Rogue One."

For Luna, making his return to the Star Wars galaxy for the first time since 2016, Andor had to be a finite series with a defined beginning and an ending.

"To me, I learned in my life that it's about living the present. It's about enjoying what you're doing," he said. "And for the sake of my mental health and clarity, I would say things need to have a beginning and an end for me to understand them and enjoy them and enjoy the ride. Until today I can tell you, I haven't gone into a project with that ambition of hoping it would last longer or it will go to somewhere else than what I have in front of me."

Unlike ongoing Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Gilroy envisioned a two-season limited series exploring Andor's life leading up to his death in the closing moments of Rogue One. Asked if he might reprise the character in yet another prequel, Luna answered, "No, impossible. It would have to be someone else, man. I'm not getting any younger, so it definitely would have to be someone else."

Lucasfilm describes the live-action Star Wars series as follows: "The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor are available to stream September 21 on Disney+, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly on Wednesdays.