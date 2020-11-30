Unaired Star Wars: Detours Episode Surfaces Online

✖

To an extent, the Star Wars franchise is in a fascinating sort of uncharted territory, with multiple live-action TV shows in various stages of production, multiple new movies on the way, and an ever-growing number of comics and tie-in novels. Even then, there are still some long-awaited parts of the franchise that have yet to see the light of day, including Star Wars Detours, an animated series made by Lucasfilm Animation and Robot Chicken's Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. The series, which took a more comedic approach to the canon, has nearly two seasons completed but has yet to officially air following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm. That being said, some segments of the franchise have surfaced online, including an entire sketch, which you can check out below.

The sketch, titled "Dog Day Afternoon", follows a comedic take on 4-LOM and Zuckuss, who realize they're in over their heads when they try to rob Dexter Jettster's diner on Coruscant. As you can see in the six-minute-long clip, the moment turns into a comedy of errors, with the help of appearances from Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett, Jabba, and more.

Detours was officially announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2012, just months before the Disney/Lucasfilm purchase was publicly announced. Reports have indicated that the series was canned after worries that it would be too irreverent for new fans of the franchise. While there has been continued interest in seeing the series actually be released - especially now that nearly half a dozen different Star Wars films have already debuted and given a more serious reintroduction to the franchise - Green is unclear if that will actually happen.

"It’s still pretty status quo," Green said in an interview late last year. "My understanding is that the Lucasfilm plan is rooted in new movies and expansive television for the Disney+ platform. And it doesn’t seem right now that they’re pursuing this kind of comedy. It’s a tough thing because the show was created before the sale to Disney, before the plan to make new movies, before the plan to develop a theme park environment, before the concept of a subscription streaming service that housed several offshoots, including an Obi-Wan show or a Mandalorian show. It’s like all of that came post us making these 40 episodes."

"So I guess I really don’t know," Green continued. "I think there would have to be such a clear and vocal fan demand to make anybody want to shift their plan. Because right now it doesn’t seem like the company plan includes this kind of deconstructive comedy coexisting with these sincere interpretations of the characters."

