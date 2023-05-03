Star Wars Games Are Dirt Cheap In This May the 4th Sale

Everyone wants a piece of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th, and Fanatical is getting in on the event with a huge sale on Star Wars games for the PC (Steam). The sale will go live tomorrow, May 4th at 9am ET / 12pm ET here at Fanatical. Highlights of will include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at 64% off and a 24 hour Star Deal on the Star Wars Collection, which will bundle the following games at an 81% discount:

Stars Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars Starfighter

Star Wars The Clone Wars : Republic Heroes

Star Wars The Force Unleashed : Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars : Dark Forces

Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)

In addition to the games, Fanatical is offering the e-book Why We Love Star Wars: The Great Moments That Built A Galaxy Far, Far Away, by Ken Napzok for only $3.98 (79% off) for 24 hours starting today, May 3rd at 12pm ET. After that, the deal will go up a bit to $4.99, which is still pretty great. Finally, customers who order any Star Wars ebook or game will get the chance to win 1 of 8 $50 gift cards to spend on Fanatical.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest Star Wars Day reveals and deals right here.