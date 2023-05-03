Star Wars Games Are Dirt Cheap In This May the 4th Sale
Everyone wants a piece of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th, and Fanatical is getting in on the event with a huge sale on Star Wars games for the PC (Steam). The sale will go live tomorrow, May 4th at 9am ET / 12pm ET here at Fanatical. Highlights of will include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at 64% off and a 24 hour Star Deal on the Star Wars Collection, which will bundle the following games at an 81% discount:
- Stars Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Star Wars Starfighter
- Star Wars The Clone Wars : Republic Heroes
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed : Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars : Dark Forces
- Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
- Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)
In addition to the games, Fanatical is offering the e-book Why We Love Star Wars: The Great Moments That Built A Galaxy Far, Far Away, by Ken Napzok for only $3.98 (79% off) for 24 hours starting today, May 3rd at 12pm ET. After that, the deal will go up a bit to $4.99, which is still pretty great. Finally, customers who order any Star Wars ebook or game will get the chance to win 1 of 8 $50 gift cards to spend on Fanatical.
