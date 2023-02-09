Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Jedi Adventures and Premiere Date

Star Wars just gave fans a look at Young Jedi Adventures before the big premiere on May 4th. The younger audiences series will be airing on both Disney Junior and Disney+ on the fames Star Wars day. In the image released by the brand, Jedi Master Yoda is joined by some special new characters. Younglings like Lys, Nubs, and Kai will learn lessons for kids centered around teamwork and compassion. Along for the ride are their companions Nash and RJ-83 as they take preschool-aged viewers through the High Republic era. Fans quickly warmed to the idea of a tale about the younger Jedi that didn't hinge on the tragic events of the prequel saga. Check out the artwork for yourself down below!

On Twitter they said, "See Master Yoda, Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs, & their friends Nash and RJ-83 in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premiering on @DisneyPlus and Disney Junior May 4."

Back at Star Wars Celebration, the creative team teased what was to come with the Disney Junior program. "This show centers on a group of Younglings who, their entire life, they've grown up in the Jedi temple on Coruscant," executive producer and showrunner Michael Olson told the crowd after the announcement. "And Master Yoda realizes that it's time for them to get some real life experience out in the field, putting their Jedi lessons into practice. So he sends them into different outpost temples in the Outer Rim, and together, they go on adventures saving the day and helping other people."

What Will Young Fans Learn From This Show?

"Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters," James Waugh, Young Jedi Adventures' executive producer and senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm explained. "When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling's first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences."

