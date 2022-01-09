The Book of Boba Fett Stars Tease Surprise Star Wars Villains, “A Lot More” Action

You’ll never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy: Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen warn there’s a bounty of villains yet to be revealed in upcoming chapters of The Book of Boba Fett. Consolidating power after seizing the throne of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, the Daimyo Boba Fett (Morrison) and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Wen) are unraveling a criminal conspiracy in their corner of the galaxy’s underworld. The duo fended off an ambush of attacking assassins from the Order of the Night Wind, staked their claim on territory usurped from Jabba’s crime lord cousins, and stared down The Twins’ fearsome enforcer: Wookie gladiator and bounty hunter Black Krrsantan.

And that’s only the first two episodes.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison told TVLine when asked if audiences should be on watch for as yet unrevealed villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

After going hand-to-hand and toe-to-toe with a pair of Night Wind assassins on the roofs of Mos Espa, Wen teased of what’s to come, “I think Fennec is quite skilled with, not just her sniple rifle, but she’s got a lot of other skills up her sleeves. I’ve gotta be careful not to divulge too much, but you will definitely see a lot more action.”

As The Book of Boba Fett hints at the even seedier side of the Star Wars underworld with the suspected return of Lady Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) and the criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn, Morrison is anticipating a surprise-filled season finale on February 9.

“Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” the Attack of the Clones actor recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

