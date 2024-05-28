Star Wars: The Acolyte Character Posters Introduce the Jedi of the High Republic Era

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away — long before the fall of the Jedi and the reign of the Empire — there was a time of peace and prosperity in the galaxy. That time is at an end in Star Wars: The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series set in the High Republic era, when the Jedi Order was in its prime.

Taking place about 100 years before the events of the prequel trilogy, the mystery-thriller follows respected Jedi Master Sol (Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae) as he investigates a shocking crime spree. When he encounters a dangerous warrior from his past — his former student, Mae (The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg) — they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Lucasfilm has revealed five new Acolyte character posters, below, and their official character descriptions. Among the Force-wielding characters introduced are the half-human, half-Theelin Jedi Jecki Lon (Logan's Dafne Keen), the Wookie Jedi Master Kelnacca (Solo: A Star Wars Story's Joonas Suotamo), and Jedi Master Indara (The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss). Meet them below before The Acolyte premieres June 4 on Disney+.