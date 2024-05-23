New Star Wars Featurette Explores the Creation of The Acolyte

There are a lot of exciting Star Wars projects in the works from Lucasfilm, and the next on the docket is Star Wars: The Acolyte. The new Disney+ series is set to take place roughly a full century before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and features a star-studded lineup of actors. Today, a new featurette showcased some of the folks behind the scenes, including star Carrie-Anne Moss, series creator Leslye Headland, Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, producer Rayne Roberts, star Manny Jacinto, star Amandla Stenberg, star Dafne Keen, and star Lee Jung-jae.

"Go behind the scenes of the new Star Wars Original series, #TheAcolyte. Don't miss the two-episode premiere, streaming June 4 on Disney+," the official account for Star Wars captioned the post on YouTube. You can check out the "Creating the Acolyte" featurette below:

Leslye Headland Teases The Acolyte:

The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland has spoken about the series and teased what Star Wars fans can expect.

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

"The truth is that I, as a major mega fan, came to them with this idea. And I said, 'I think the best place to put this is in an era you guys have not quite explored yet,'" Headland revealed to Vanity Fair. "They were very enthusiastic. It wasn't that they didn't want to explore that [existing] world, but I think that they already were because The Mandalorian and a lot of the other television projects were really relying on legacy characters."

The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (Murder Mystery 2), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), and more.

Star Wars: The Acolyte debutes on June 4, exclusively on Disney+.