Star Wars: The Acolyte First Reactions Call Series "Dynamite"
The Star Wars series is earning rave reviews.
A different corner of the Star Wars galaxy is about to be explored on the small screen, with the premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte on the horizon. The series, which is set during the High Republic era of Star Wars canon, has become pretty highly-anticipated amongst fans, and it looks like it has more than lived up to the hype.
On Thursday night, the red carpet premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte was held in Los Angeles — and journalists and fans are already sharing their thoughts on the initial episodes.
What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?
In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.
Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.
The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 4th at 6pm PST. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.
Keep scrolling to check out the first social media reactions to Star Wars: The Acolyte!
Obsessed
I’ve waited so long for #TheAcolyte, and I cannot believe how much it's living up to my expectations. I loved the first two eps! It's so exciting to see a new (well, old) era explored in live-action. Leslye Headland did a dynamite job fleshing out these characters. I'm obsessed! pic.twitter.com/9Ldlg6szt1— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 24, 2024
A Winner
I’ve seen four episodes of #TheAcolyte and, thus far, it’s a *very* big winner. The cast of characters, the heavy emphasis on practical effects, the stunts, how they’re exploring what it means to be a Force-user and how the Jedi Order operates — it’s all working quite well for… pic.twitter.com/l8SVNTvSEG— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 24, 2024
Hopeful
I've seen the first 4 episodes of #TheAcolyte. 1st episode was slightly underwhelming, but each one gets progressively better. The cast has nice chemistry and the stunt work/fight choreography is brilliant. I am not yet sold but am hopeful for what comes next. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/uqLfm3s2gt— Coffee With Kenobi with Dan Zehr (@CoffeeWthKenobi) May 24, 2024
Outstanding
#StarWars #TheAcolyte gives me Kill Bill vibes. Every episode left me wanting more, in a good way. We’ve seen so much about the fall of the Jedi but this show explores what the Jedi we’re like during peace time, which is quite fascinating. @AmandlaStenberg is outstanding! pic.twitter.com/67weNyvcdN— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 24, 2024
Stellar
#TheAcolyte is the force-sensitive version of Andor. The cast is stellar, the writing of each episode is jam packed. Practical sets and amazing costumes, as well as sfx work make every location feel lived in, while having an emotional throughline to keep it focused. pic.twitter.com/xYuaQiEJxc— Jorgie Rodriguez (they/them) (@BaguetteReviews) May 24, 2024
Incredible Performances
The hand-to-hand combat & fight choreography are some of the best of ANY #StarWars.
I’m overjoyed at how awesomely diverse this cast is. THIS is exactly how Star Wars should look! #TheAcolyte @starwars @OfficialAcolyte pic.twitter.com/LPUXx4wym2— POC Culture (@POCculture) May 24, 2024
Really Enjoyed
I really enjoyed the two episodes we saw and I very much look forward to more!!! #TheAcolyte— ✨ sarah (@seh221) May 24, 2024
New and Unique
#TheAcolyte fantastic! It captures everything that is great about classic #StarWars while feeling new and unique. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the visuals are stunning. With an intriguing mystery and a top notch cast this is a show every Star Wars fan needs to watch! pic.twitter.com/Tgj7K8y5O4— Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) May 24, 2024
Breath of Fresh Air
Oh, and let me not forget to shoutout Manny Jacinto! I don’t wanna say his character in #TheAcolyte IS Jason Mendoza, but The Good Place fans will sure be glad to have him back in fighting form! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/N9Yz3F6wX5— The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) May 24, 2024
