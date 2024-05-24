Star Wars: The Acolyte First Reactions Call Series "Dynamite"

A different corner of the Star Wars galaxy is about to be explored on the small screen, with the premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte on the horizon. The series, which is set during the High Republic era of Star Wars canon, has become pretty highly-anticipated amongst fans, and it looks like it has more than lived up to the hype.

On Thursday night, the red carpet premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte was held in Los Angeles — and journalists and fans are already sharing their thoughts on the initial episodes.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 4th at 6pm PST. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Keep scrolling to check out the first social media reactions to Star Wars: The Acolyte!