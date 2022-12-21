Star Wars: The Bad Batch Releases New Season 2 Teaser

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has a brand new teaser for Season 2. In the newest clips, fans get a look at everything coming up for the characters as the world continues to expand a bit. Familiar faces with new friends all around. Next year is going to be quite a show on Disney+ when it comes to Star Wars content. The Mandalorian makes his triumphant return in March of next year and Ahsoka isn't very far behind. There's also the whispered Skeleton Crew series that Jon Watts has been working on. But, first Rex and his crew are going to have to shake things up again in the world of animation. Check out what's ahead in the official clip from Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

"More and better of all that they've loved so far," star Dee Bradley Baker said, teasing what's to come recently. "That's what they can expect. If you love it already, you're going to love it more. It's really, really good Star Wars, and it continues to be. I'm very proud of that show, and they will love it."

Get ready for all the action and adventure in Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch. Streaming January 4 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zqzE1s1yVS — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) December 21, 2022

Disney+ announced the renewal of Star Wars: The Bad Batch shortly after the first episodes aired. All of this spins from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, back in August 2021. "Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+," revealed Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+ in a statement. "As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can't wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series." Executive producer Dave Filoni "The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) serving as producers. Rau is also the supervising director. Corbett is the head writer.

Will you be seeing the BTS movie in theaters? Let us know in the comments!