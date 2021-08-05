✖

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is getting a Season 2 after an announcement ahead of the Season 1 finale tonight. Fans of the Disney+ original are through the moon after seeing the news on social media. When the animated series was announced, fans were excited to see what the creative team would do with this space between the prequel trilogy and the original films. Bad Batch follows Star Wars Rebels, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story all fall into the same sort of space as well. Fans have been happy to watch the unit blossom into their own memorable family unit over the course of this first season. An added surprise for big fans of Star Wars has been the presence of some of those Rebels characters here as the season progressed. Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and Kanan Jarrus all got a little bit of the spotlight.

Star Wars: @TheBadBatch will return for a second season in 2022. Prepare for the two part finale of season one starting tomorrow, only on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/TOs5Lh34bT — Star Wars (@starwars) August 5, 2021

Disney sent out this statement upon revealing the news, “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

“The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch,” executive producer Dave Filoni added.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Part 1 of the two-part finale of Season 1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be available to stream tonight at midnight (PST), only on Disney+.

