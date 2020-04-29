New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clip Sees Ahsoka Questioning Her Path as a Jedi

Despite defeating Maul in last week's episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the orders of the Galactic Republic have caused Ahsoka Tano to question her role as a Jedi, as evidenced in the above clip from this week's episode. Given the name of the series, many fans assumed that its events would merely lead up to the beginning of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, only for this final season to overlap with what happened in that film, including the devastating aftermath of Order 66. Check out the new clip above and see a new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday on Disney+.

In this week's episode, after successfully capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka plans to deliver him to the Jedi Council on Coruscant. When Order 66 is declared in the midst of her journey, her world is turned upside down. Friends become foes, and enemies become allies in “Shattered” this Friday, May 1st.

Following the conclusion of the prequel trilogy of films, fans were left wanting more stories set in the galaxy far, far away, with a Clone Wars film landing in theaters back in 2008 before the narrative was continued with a Cartoon Network series. This is when fans first met Ahsoka Tano and, despite initial trepidation about the brash young padawan, she quickly became a fan-favorite character over five seasons, sparking a following that rivaled those of the series' most memorable characters.

When the series ended in 2013, fans were devastated that we never got to see the conclusion of Ahsoka's journey, though the 2014 animated Star Wars Rebels series revived her with a surprise appearance in its first season finale. Following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm and confirmation that it would be developing new live-action films, fans were hopeful that we could see Ahsoka up on the big screen. The closest we came was actress Ashley Eckstein providing Ahsoka's vocal cameo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Fans could still be seeing Ahsoka in the near future, as reports have emerged that Rosario Dawson has been tapped to play her in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Tune in to a new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ this Friday before its series finale on May 4th.

