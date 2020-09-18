Star Wars: Boba Fett's The Mandalorian Reports Seemingly Confirmed by Casting Agency

✖

Earlier this year, a number of reputable entertainment outlets claimed that Temuera Morrison would be appearing in Season Two of The Mandalorian, with Disney failing to confirm this news in the months since, but a listing for the Australian casting team Showcast has seemingly confirmed the actor's involvement in the new series, as it lists Season Two of the series under his credits. With only six weeks to go before the new season premieres, this would make Morrison's appearance as Fett seem like a certainty, despite the latest trailer for the series failing to even hint at Fett's return in any capacity.

Morrison played bounty hunter Jango Fett and a number of clones in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which is why he was tapped to play the adult Fett, yet some reports claimed that Morrison was misidentified in regards to his involvement in the series and that he would actually be playing a clone in the new season. While we can't entirely rule out this possibility, having Boba Fett in his credits helps set the record straight about the bounty hunter appearing.

Understandably, hearing that Fett would appear in the new season resulted in confusion from some fans, having seemingly witnessed his demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Fett's canonical survival might be up for debate, but the bounty hunter has already had his fate depicted in what would now be considered the "Legends" corner of Star Wars mythos.

In Star Wars: Dark Empire from writer Tom Veitch, we jump forward many years after the end of the Galactic Empire. At one point in the series, Fett appears in front of Han Solo, much to everyone's surprise, and he merely says that the sarlacc found him "indigestible." In 1996, writer J.D. Montgomery crafted the short story "A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett" for the Star Wars: Tales from Jabba's Palace book, which explained that Fett crafted a telepathic connection with one of the sarlacc's former victims to convince the sarlacc to eat his jetpack, resulting in an explosion. Add to that some concussion grenades and Boba was able to break free from the sarlacc's clutches.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, it implied a directive to confirm that only the events of the six live-action films and the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series were canon, with books, comics, and video games all being relegated to the Legends corner of the universe. Despite that distinction, The Mandalorian and other Star Wars projects have drawn inspiration from all corners of the franchise in the years since, so we won't be surprised if Fett's resurrection follows a similar trajectory.

The Mandalorian Season Two premieres on Disney+ on October 30th.

