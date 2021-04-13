Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Reveals Her Hopes for Bo-Katan's Future

✖

One of the many highlights of The Mandalorian season 2 was the introduction of Bo-Katan Kryze, a fan-favorite character from the animated side of Star Wars brought to life by Katee Sackhoff. Kryze's mission was to take down Moff Gideon, but as we learn later there is more to it, as she has to beat him in combat to take back the Darksaber. Unfortunately for her Mando beat him first, and thus ended up with the weapon, setting up some possible interesting conflict between the two heroes in season 3 and beyond. In a new interview with Looper Sackhoff was asked about what is in store for Bo-Katan moving forward and where she would like to see the character go, and there's plenty to explore.

"I honestly wish that I could tell you that I knew something. I really don't know," Sackhoff said. "I know where we ended and that's all that I have. I can only use my imagination and hope that we see some pretty cool stuff, but I have no idea."

As for what she would like to see, Sackhoff loves the idea of exploring not just why Bo-Katan is a worthy leader but if she is one. "Oh my gosh. It's hard to say because she started in a place that was... She wasn't necessarily on the right side of things. She thought she was. I think she's always had her people in mind. But her growth to get to where she's at has been quite dramatic. When you are the second born and your sister is ruling, you never dream that you're going to have to take this job. Because the idea that she would no longer be with us is unthinkable. And then that happens," Sackhoff said.

"So how do you take a person who is trained as a warrior, who never thought that they would have to lead nor wanted to lead, and get them to a place where they have to lead because it's for the people? And I find that to be so interesting, because I think that she is a warrior at heart. That's who she is. That's who she's always been, and we haven't seen that part of her yet," Sackhoff said. "I want to see why she thinks she's the right ruler, and how far she'll go, and what that looks like."

"Just because you think you're right and just because you think you're the right person to rule, that doesn't mean you actually are," Sackhoff said. "So I want to see that struggle because if she really does care about her people, she may not be the right person. I think there are so many different places to go, so we'll have to see what those guys have in their minds."

Hopefully, we'll get to see some of that play out in The Mandalorian season 3 or one of the many spinoffs Disney has announced, so fingers crossed.

As for The Mandalorian season 3, the last details we had said it would start shooting in April, and that it is set for release later in 2021.

What do you want to see from Bo-Katan in season 3? Let us know in the comments!