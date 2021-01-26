The Mandalorian Season 3 To Begin Filming In April

✖

There's been quite a bit of buzz around The Mandalorian season 2, especially in regards to what it set up for both the core show and its spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. With the announcement of The Book of Boba Fett, some were worried about what that meant for The Mandalorian season 3, but it was later revealed that the show is not ending anytime soon, and now we know when season 3 is set to start filming. According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, The Mandalorian season 3 has a current start date of April 5th and is set to film in Los Angeles.

Now, of course, that could be pushed back due to pandemic related reasons, but for now things seem to be on track for it, and that should make Star Wars quite happy.

JUST NOW: "The Mandalorian" season 3 will begin shooting on April 5, 2021 --> https://t.co/QKFta5N5vf pic.twitter.com/oEWBm8KGCl — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) January 26, 2021

The Mandalorian season 2 made quite an impression on fans, as it surpassed Game of Thrones as the most pirated show of 2020. That ended a seven-year run by Game of Thrones, and also surpassed The Boys, Westworld, Vikings, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

As for season 3, we don't know much else about the next episodes, though thanks to members of the cast and crew we do know that series creator Jon Favreau has evidently been working on season 3 for months now. We also know that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will play some sort of major part in it, at least if Esposito's recent comments are anything to go by.

"I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season," Esposito told EW. "More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon. I can't be sure of that, but it seems as though this iconic journey that they want you to feel it."

Esposito added, "I think you're going to start to see other storylines start to creep in. When we start to realize there's such a deep connection [between the show's storylines and] the rest of the galaxy and what's really happening. Maybe you'll get an inkling of what he wants."

The Mandalorian season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett are both scheduled to launch on Disney+ sometime in 2021.

