Jon Favreau Pitches Idea for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Theme Park Ride

The Mandalorian and Grogu have landed at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland Resort, where guests can encounter the beskar-clad bounty hunter Din Djarin and the Force-wielding Child. Two attractions anchor the themed land: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Star Wars: Millennium Falcon — Smugglers Run, a simulator that puts guests in the cockpit — and the pilot's seat — of the iconic starship. For Mando series creator Jon Favreau, there's another ship that deserves its own ride at a Disney theme park: The Razor Crest. In an interview with IMDb, Favreau revealed his idea for a potential Mandalorian ride:

"I'd probably do something that's very immersive. I'd probably do something with haptics worked in. I'd probably use assets that we use in The Volume," Favreau said, referring to ILM's StageCraft Volumes, virtual production stages that utilize an LED screen for real-time effects in productions like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. "Even when you're just sitting there [in The Volume], it feels like a ride. It'd almost be like half behind-the-scenes and half a ride."

Favreau continued: "I know when I was younger, I loved when they pulled the curtain back on the effects of the movies. It really made me probably want to do what I'm doing now, so I think that there should be an educational component, but not educational like a museum reading a plaque — educational, like, sitting here, feel this, and here's how we did it."

(Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm)

The dream attraction would "probably be in the Razor Crest," Favreau said of the Mandalorian's original ship that was — spoiler alert — destroyed by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial forces in The Mandalorian season 2.

Disney Parks hasn't announced plans for a Mandalorian ride, but The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger revealed the parks would continue to mine the company's film and television content to create "more opportunities for fans to engage" with franchises like James Cameron's Avatar. "We have other opportunities as well — and I've talked to [Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products] Josh D'Amaro about this very recently — to really look at all the great franchises the company has and see where we can invest them in the parks," Iger said during a February investors call.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito, new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.