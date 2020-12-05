The Mandalorian Memes Mourn That Big Casualty From Chapter 14: The Tragedy

The Mandalorian viewers mourn one of the largest losses from "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," where Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu travel to an ancient site in search of a connection to the Jedi. Upon reaching the Deep Core planet of Tython, Djarin places the Force-powerful foundling on the seeing stone as instructed by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). As the child attempts to reach out to one of the last remaining Jedi through the Force, Djarin takes blaster fire from a temporarily armor-less Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

After a brief but tense standoff with Fett and sharpshooter assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who is indebted to Fett for saving her life back on Tatooine, the trio fends off a squad of Stormtroopers sent to fetch Grogu for Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

When Fett reclaims his armor and uses its abilities to strike down a pair of retreating shuttles carrying legions of enemy forces, Gideon's Imperial Cruiser annihilates the sitting Razor Crest with a single blast from orbit. Djarin is left with nothing but a knob salvaged from the wreckage of his now-obliterated ship when the Dark Troopers — a unit of all-black troopers with the ability to fly — successfully abduct Grogu and hand him over to the Darksaber-wielding Gideon.

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian i cant believe i cried a little over din losing his ship. rip #razorcrest 😔 pic.twitter.com/sG1YuKtJjX — april ʬ⁸⁴ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) December 4, 2020

Newly partnered with Fett and Shand, who put themselves in Djarin's debt until they rescue Grogu, Fett's Slave I transports Djarin to the planet Nevarro. There Djarin reunites with New Republic marshal Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and she agrees to help him locate Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) so he can pursue Gideon's cruiser and rescue the kid.