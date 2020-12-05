The Mandalorian Memes Mourn That Big Casualty From Chapter 14: The Tragedy
The Mandalorian viewers mourn one of the largest losses from "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," where Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu travel to an ancient site in search of a connection to the Jedi. Upon reaching the Deep Core planet of Tython, Djarin places the Force-powerful foundling on the seeing stone as instructed by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). As the child attempts to reach out to one of the last remaining Jedi through the Force, Djarin takes blaster fire from a temporarily armor-less Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).
After a brief but tense standoff with Fett and sharpshooter assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who is indebted to Fett for saving her life back on Tatooine, the trio fends off a squad of Stormtroopers sent to fetch Grogu for Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).
When Fett reclaims his armor and uses its abilities to strike down a pair of retreating shuttles carrying legions of enemy forces, Gideon's Imperial Cruiser annihilates the sitting Razor Crest with a single blast from orbit. Djarin is left with nothing but a knob salvaged from the wreckage of his now-obliterated ship when the Dark Troopers — a unit of all-black troopers with the ability to fly — successfully abduct Grogu and hand him over to the Darksaber-wielding Gideon.
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
i cant believe i cried a little over din losing his ship. rip #razorcrest 😔 pic.twitter.com/sG1YuKtJjX— april ʬ⁸⁴ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) December 4, 2020
Newly partnered with Fett and Shand, who put themselves in Djarin's debt until they rescue Grogu, Fett's Slave I transports Djarin to the planet Nevarro. There Djarin reunites with New Republic marshal Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and she agrees to help him locate Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) so he can pursue Gideon's cruiser and rescue the kid.
Masking Pain
My reaction to the Razor Crest's destruction : pic.twitter.com/ERkXvkUc4t— Megaer (@Megaer2) December 5, 2020
Mando when he found Grogu’s little ball amongst the remains of the razor crest #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9t2nv5CLyu— maria gabriela (@sunflwrvol_2) December 4, 2020
Go See a Star War
cw// mando spoilers
rip razor crest— maddie_rose (@maddier15076263) December 5, 2020
2019-2020 pic.twitter.com/l5y5uSSmzM
mando walking around the razor crest remains after losing baby yoda pic.twitter.com/fiJfdavmaF— 🕯mary goore (@dunwaIl) December 5, 2020
A Simple Man
Boba Fett after getting his armor back from the Razor Crest in #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/N6IvyFzDEh— Javin Hutto (@JavinHutto) December 4, 2020
mando spoilers
when the razor crest got destroyed i was crying like a baby and that's on emotional attachment pic.twitter.com/Hbj9tNIHgf
The Missing Piece
Spoilers
I finally finished my exact lego replica of the razor crest pic.twitter.com/weiowpCviJ
cw // mando spoilers
no but the razor crest wasn’t just a ship, it was din’s home pic.twitter.com/X3sMrPyJ0N— haley (@djar1n) December 4, 2020
Have You Ever Heard the Tragedy of Darth Razor Crest the Destroyed?
F Razor Crest pic.twitter.com/yjvlJ39kLV— 𝚙𝚎𝚍𝚛𝚘 𝚑 (@therealpedroh) December 5, 2020
cw // mando spoilers
razor crest ! gideon is coming !! razor crest !! oh my god they have airpods in ! they can’t hear us !! oh my god ! pic.twitter.com/TqFyWX77Hu— nat | mando spoilers (@mandadl0rian) December 4, 2020
Open Fire
cw // #TheMandalorian Mando spoilers
Moff Gideon saw that the razor crest got a break last ep and he decided to change that pic.twitter.com/mhqfqbbyFU
#TheMandalorian, When you finally build your Lego Razor Crest set and your little brother throws his soccer ball at you. pic.twitter.com/4qPBUco3Sv— chacrawarrior (@chacrawarrior) December 5, 2020
Refund
Me calling @disneyplus after seeing what happened to the razor crest and little grogu. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/WjEgQgDr4E— mike_bytheocean (@mike_bytheocean) December 5, 2020
Everyone who spent $180 on a Razor Crest Lego set #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/VJ20obTD2p— Noah (@noahpoore80) December 4, 2020
A Moment of Silence
//mando chapter 14 spoiler//
my face when they hit razor crest- pic.twitter.com/YkEL0FXlh5
Moment of silence for the Razor Crest pic.twitter.com/zoctyCN6HL— Jayvon Thomas (@JayvonThomas2) December 4, 2020
Bring It Back
I just remembered that the razor crest is gone...pic.twitter.com/cT3Av84z5H— alondra djarin (@SadMandoBen) December 5, 2020
okay that was a funny joke jon favreau now bring the razor crest back pic.twitter.com/6Iae1OPqLO— amy (mando spoilers) (@bisexualmando) December 4, 2020
Coolest Hunk of Junk in the Galaxy
What is the coolest ship in Star Wars and why is it the Razor Crest? pic.twitter.com/LNT6S4NE42— Wren ❄️ (@wrenhousevizsla) December 3, 2020