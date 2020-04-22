Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Promises a Lot More Darksaber Action

✖

Many fans of the Star Wars franchise were blown away by the final moments of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which did not just reveal that the former Imperial officer-turned-warlord known as Moff Gideon survived his devastating TIE Fighter crash but that he also is the current keeper of the Darksaber. The iconic weapon of Mandalorian culture is their own take on the lightsaber and holds major significance in the culture of Mandalore, with forces fighting to control the weapon in order to lead the different factions across their territory of influence.

While Star Wars Rebels goes on to show that Sabine Wren brings the Darksaber back to Mandalore, passing it on to Bo-Katan in her efforts to reunite the clans on their home world. But we know because of The Mandalorian and the events of Clone Wars that the planet's devastation does not strengthen their opposition to Imperial rule, which could leave Moff Gideon the perfect opening to take control.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito recently opened up about his role in the Disney+ series, explaining that Moff Gideon will get a lot more violent with the Darksaber during Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"I hope I don't get busted but maybe they won't mind... I've gone through two, three, three-and-a-half [Darksabers] I think I've broken already," Esposito said to Variety.

"The property guys, they love me, but they go, 'Man, you go all in!'" Esposito said. He added they they whisper to him, " We only have one more." Of course that hasn't seemed to have changed his plans for filming, because the Darksaber props continue to break.

Esposito previously spoke during a convention appearance and explained how difficult it was to wield the weapon prop while filming Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

“It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. It takes some getting used to, as it is longer than a normal sword or saber,” Esposito began. “And of course, it is shorter when you turn it off. So you have to figure out how to work the handle. And when you’re using a saber like that, you have to think of — you can’t really hit, because it’ll bend. It has that [humming], it vibrates with that light and that energy … so you have to strike as if you’re trying to hit someone with the heel of your hand, as opposed to letting the saber go out. So you keep your wrist straight. It feels powerful, it feels wonderful. I broke three of them last week [laughs].”

The show is currently set to debut later this year, though that could be delayed due to ongoing delays and shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.