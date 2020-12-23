The Mandalorian Composer Reveals Robert Rodriguez's Role in Creating Boba Fett's Theme

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has officially closed the book on Season 2, and it has brought some major updates to the Star Wars galaxy along with it. One of the biggest reveals across Season 2 was the return of Boba Fett (Temura Morrison), who went on to have a unique role in every episode he appeared in. With a new spinoff series devoted to the character set to debut in 2021, it's safe to say that the reintroduction of Boba Fett paid off, and the series' music had a unique role in that. In a recent interview with Insider, The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Goransson revealed how he crafted Boba Fett's theme, and how Robert Rodriguez, the director of the episode "The Tragedy" helped influence part of that.

"When he was editing he had already put some weird sounds on top of Boba's character during the fight sequences," Göransson said of Rodriguez. "[Rodriguez] wanted something primal for this character, so I just took his initial sounds and thoughts and elaborated on them."

According to Goransson, this involved "some kind of war horn", which was then further distorted with a didgeridoo and another unique sound.

"I added human breath to make it feel like he's in your head," Goransson revealed.

It's safe to say that the attention to detail surrounding Boba's theme paid off, as the series was able to capture the decades-long magic of the character while also bringing him into the modern era.

"He's priceless. He's immeasurable. He is the exact person for that role," The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni previously told The Star Wars Show of Morrison's take on Boba. "He's got the armor, and we used it."

"In the old films, he's a player in it, but it's not about him," Filoni said of Boba's role in the original trilogy. "And I love it when he says, 'I don't want your armor, I want my armor.' You're just like, 'Wow! It's Boba Fett claiming his armor back!'"

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to debut on Disney+ in December of 2021. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

