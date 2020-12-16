Star Wars: The Mandalorian Empire Magazine Covers Unveiled

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has captivated fans at practically every turn, creating a new live-action extension of the franchise while weaving in a slew of lore and epic moments. even as the series nears its Season 2 finale, it definitely isn't slowing down, with a third season already in the works and two new spinoffs on the way. To celebrate the series' success, Empire Magazine recently debuted two impressive covers for its upcoming February issue. The first shows Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Grogu/The Child, and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), while the second takes a vintage approach to the image of The Child eating way too many macrons.

Empire's February issue goes on sale next week, with this exclusive #Mandalorian cover, illustrated by @paulshipper . pic.twitter.com/yjECr6QDWD — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 15, 2020

Empire's February issue goes on sale next week, with this exclusive #Mandalorian cover, illustrated by @paulshipper . pic.twitter.com/yjECr6QDWD — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 15, 2020

The Mandalorian follows Din as he traverses through the galaxy, in an attempt to bring The Child back to the Jedi. Thus far, that quest has led to him meeting Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryse (Katee Sackhoff), and Ahsoka -- as well as getting into the crosshairs of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

"I'll tease the past," Esposito explained in a recent interview. "We are able to refer to the historical nature of mythology that has already been laid down in previous Star Wars incarnations. This particular incarnation allows us as family members to really plant the seeds to realize a more cohesive world. So I love the fact that we're in such a futuristic show that throws back to the history and knowledge of what a warrior really is and where the line between good and evil sometimes gets blurred with desire. It allows me to dream really big and to realize that no matter what we want to do in life, if we have the aid of people and entities that share the same feelings, then there's hope again."

"So there's going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the dark troopers – everyone will get involved," Esposito continued. "We're all in a fresh new place to bring it home. I'm so excited to be a part of the show that is the best there is."

What do you think of the latest magazine covers for The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.