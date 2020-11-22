The Mandalorian: What Are Star Wars' Dark Troopers?

✖

This week's episode of The Mandalorian offered new clues about why Moff Gideon is after the Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. Gideon's plans involve a controversial subject from the prequel trilogy and may tie him to the sequel trilogy villains Supreme Chancellor Snoke and the First Order. It also reveals Gideon's force of "dark troopers." Whether this term is descriptive or their titles, "dark troopers" is a phrase that should resonate with fans of the Star Wars Legends continuity, especially fans of classic Star Wars video games. What little we know about these new dark troopers isn't far from what the previous canon established.

LucasArts created the original dark troopers for the video game Star Wars: Dark Forces. The studio needed new villains that could be plentiful, and that could challenge Kyle Katarn, the former Stormtrooper turned mercenary working for the Rebel Alliance who was the game's hero. Katarn's primary objective was to destroy the Dark Trooper Project, and thus dark troopers were among the most difficult to defeat opponents in the game.

The dark troopers of Dark Forces were droids, and they appeared again in more Star Wars games, serving primarily as Imperial cannon fodder for players to mow down. They appear in Star Wars: Empire at Wars: Forces of Corruption, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and the now-defunct MMORPG Star Wars Galaxies.

Dark troopers also appear in the original Star Wars: Battlefront series, which retconned the concept to reveal that the original dark troopers, pre-dating Katarn's encounters with them, were clones who fought in the Clone War. The Empire restored wounded or otherwise unfit clone troopers to fighting form by implanting them with cybernetics, enhancing their fighting capabilities beyond what they were capable of even at the peak of their natural health. Imperial scientists achieved this by using the same technology that transformed Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader.

Dark troopers have appeared since Disney established its new continuity, though only in the Star Wars: Commander mobile game, where the Imperial Military deploys them during the Galactic Civil War. According to the Dawn of Rebellion sourcebook for Fantasy Flight Games' Star Wars tabletop RPG, the military's disappointment with the project is one reason the Empire moved away from using combat droids.

The dark troopers in "Chapter 12: The Siege" are a mystery, but we know from the episode that Gideon is performing research involving cloning. The dark troopers and Gideon wear armor that resembles Darth Vader's appearance. Both could be hints that these new dark troopers are similar to the clone-cyborg dark troopers from Star Wars: Battlefront.

Disney+ debuts new episodes of The Mandalorian on Fridays.