Star Wars: Why Some Mandalorians Take Off Helmets and Others Don't Explained

✖

If you've seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Rebels, you'll know the animated shows weren't shy in having the Mandalorians involved wander around without their helmets at times. In fact, mainstays like Bo-Katan Kryze, Sabine Wren, and Pre Vizsla oftentimes walked around helmet-less. That's why it was a major curiosity why Din Djarin's dedication to remaining helmeted throughout ten episodes of The Mandalorian has remained a pretty large mystery — one which was just answered on the latest episode of the Disney+ hit.

Full spoilers for The Mandalorian Season Two up ahead! If you've yet to watch Chapter 11, "The Heiress," proceed with caution.

As reported earlier this year, Katee Sackhoff did, in fact, reprise her role of Bo-Katan in live-action, and her debut came during "The Heiress." Alongside two of her compatriots — Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) — the trio managed to rescue Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child from a fishing trawler full of pirate Quarren, who only helped the traveling duo so they could still the former's beskar armor.

Moments after the fight ended, Bo-Katan, Koska, and Axe all removed their helmets, mere inches from an appalled Djarin. After all, the character has lived practically his entire life being told to keep his helmet on at all times.

As it turns out, that's just the case with one sect of Mandalorians. As Kryze explains in the series, the sect that found Djarin as a child and took him in ended up being a radical breakaway sect that adhered to the oldest Mandalorian norms, far from the everyday procedures of the main society on Mandalore.

Despite the perfectly logical explanation from Bo-Katan, Djarin quickly leaves the ship, not believing Kryze, Reeves, and Woves to actually be Mandalorians. Moments later, Djarin arrives back at the port on Trask, where he's approached by more Quarren and, once again, has to be rescued by the same trio as earlier.

After this skirmish, The Mando finally sits down to listen to the group and finds out Mandalorian surplus items are moved through the black market port on the water-based planet. In the ensuing discussion, Bo-Katan reveals her plans in hoping to restore Mandalore to its pre-Empire state, though Djarin eventually ends up going his own way shortly after helping the group stop another shipment of Mandalorian goods.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.

What other characters from the Star Wars animated projects do you hope to see in The Mandalorian? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!