DC's Stargirl: Fans Are Freaking Out About the Robot in "S.T.R.I.P.E."

At the end of the series premiere of DC's Stargirl last week fans of the DC Universe/The CW series got a thrilling surprise with the arrival of Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) in his massive robot. This week's episode, "S.T.R.I.P.E." picked up from that moment and gave audiences their first real look at the impressive creation in action, bringing to life not only an iconic element of the Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. comics on which the series is based, but impressing audiences with just how cool the huge mecha turned out. Now, fans are lighting up social media to share their thoughts about Stargirl's mechanical sidekick.

Warning: minor spoilers for Stargirl's second episode, "S.T.R.I.P.E." below.

As can be seen in the episode, that robot -- which Courtney names S.T.R.I.P.E. after deeming Stripesy to be just a bad name overall -- Pat's mechanical creation is an integral part of Courtney's super heroics. After all the Cosmic Staff chose her and she chose Pat and together they have their work cut out for them in taking down the Injustice Society. S.T.R.I.P.E. is such an important part of the Stargirl story that creator Geoff Johns recently told ComicBook.com being able to bring the robot to life in a real, believable way was always important to him -- so much so that while he always thought Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. would make a cool television show, he's glad it didn't happen until now.

"Since I wrote the comic way back when, I always thought, 'oh, this would be a cool TV show,'" Johns said. "It felt like it was small towns where super villains have infested it, teenage girl takes it up, it felt like it could be a cool TV show, but back then you could never do it. I remember someone asking me about it and I'm like 'well, how do you do it without the robot?' And so glad that it never happened until now because we can actually do it with the robot."

And based on the reaction from fans, that wait was worth it. Fans are loving the robot on Stargirl and you can read on to see for yourself just how big a hit S.T.R.I.P.E. is.

