Stargirl Releases Final Trailer

DC Universe has released a new trailer for Stargirl, the next live-action series coming to the streaming service. Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, a high school sophomore who comes to possess a powerful weapon and takes on the superhero persona of Stargirl. With this new power, Courtney inspires a group of young heroes to stand up against a cadre of supervillains. The new trailer reveals the fate of the original Starman (played by Joel McHale) and shows Courtney's stepfather, Starman's sidekick Stripe (Luke Wilson), helping her claim her destiny. You can watch the new trailer for DC Universe's Stargirl above.

McHale recently spoke to ComicBook.com about playing a superhero for the new DC Universe series. "Believe me, I was just honored to be asked. It was a dream come true from Geoff Johns," McHale said. "I was thrilled because I've always wanted to play a superhero. Starman, basically he came out at the same time that Captain America did in the '40s and I guess he just didn't have as good of a PR team. There's been a lot of different versions of him and after reading a bunch of stuff about him, it's really fun to play. And then I read the scripts and they were great. I knew [Brec Bassinger] playing Stargirl, that actor is terrific and she's a star.

"All my scenes are with Luke Wilson. He's such a nice man and he's such a good actor that I always still find myself in situations where I say, 'You get to be a superhero. You get to work with Luke Wilson.' So I hope to God I get to do more of it. I hope the series does well, all that stuff. Every actor probably says, 'It was great working with all these people,' and you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' It really was. I do a table read with everybody and I had met Amy Smart before and she's really nice and cool. So I kind of did one meeting, but then everything else was with Luke, but all really cool people. So I would kill to do it again"

The show's cast also includes members fo the Justice Society of America and the villains of the Injustice Society. These include Anjelika Washington as Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal as Wildcat, Joy Osmanski as Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Sportsmaster, Nelson Lee as Dragon King, Cameron Gellman as Hourman, and in flashbacks, Lou Ferrigno, Jr. as Rex Tyler / Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant / Wildcat, and Henry Thomas as Charles McNider / Doctor Mid-Nite.

Stargirl premieres on May 18th.

Source: TV Line

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.