Stargirl: New Concept Art Offers Best Look Yet at Wildcat

Last month, fans eager for the upcoming Stargirl series got their first official look at the titular heroine’s new Justice Society, including Yvette Monreal’s Wildcat, thanks to the official DC Universe poster for the highly-anticipated series. While the poster offered fans a bright tease of the young heroes, the poster really only highlighted part of Wildcat’s look. Now, thanks to new concept art we’re getting our best look yet at the character’s comics-accurate live-action look.

Over on Instagram, costume concept artist Gina DeDomenico Flanagan and Stargirl specialty costume designer Laura Jean Shannon both shared new looks at the Wildcat costume. Flanagan’s post shows some of the costume’s great detailing which includes some intricate seaming while Shannon’s post offers a look at some of the fabrication of those details, including the fabric placement on the costume. You can check out both posts below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With all the seaming that makes this suit dynamic, it’s a miracle Agnes is still speaking to me after receiving the concept art to be sewn!” Flanagan writes about the costume.

In comics, the Yolanda Montez version of Wildcat was the god-daughter of the original Wildcat, Ted Grant. Born with superhuman powers as the result of experimental drugs given to her mother while she was pregnant, Yolanda picks up Ted’s super heroic mantle when he’s crippled saving a child in Crisis on Infinite Earths. She ends up becoming a hero in her own right and joins up with the team of heroes called Infinity Inc.

Stargirl will follow Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The live-action superhero drama reimagines the 1999 Stargirl comics and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. Stargirl is lovingly inspired by Johns’ late sister, who was killed in a plane accident.

The series will also star Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/STRIPE, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant/Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Doctor Midnight, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dragon King. The series joins both DC Universe’s eclectic array of original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn, as well as The CW‘s roster of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

Stargirl will debut on DC Universe on Monday, May 18 and will be followed with its network debut on The CW on Tuesday, May 19.